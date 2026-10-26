Spooky Porches of Allentown Returns for Second Year
By: Adrianna Miller
The Allentown Association is hosting its second annual Spooky Porches event for the 2026 Halloween season.
Jodi Kavanaugh and Will Tanberg stand outside their historic Allentown home, which they bought in September, 2025.
They are participating in the contest for the first time. Kavanaugh said the inspiration for their decorations came from her sister-in-law, who visited from Maryland and thought she heard noises in the attic. “That’s why we have a doll up there, because she named our ‘ghost’ Gladis,” Kavanaugh said.
Residents could decorate their porches and register them on the Allentown Association website by Oct. 15 to enter the competition. Voting for the best porch runs from Oct. 17 through 29.