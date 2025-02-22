Wage hike of little impact among W.S. small businesses

By Richard Miller
As of Jan. 1, 2025, the minimum wage in New York State has increased by 50 cents. For those working in Buffalo, the starting wage has gone from $15 an hour to $15.50 an hour.
The wage increase was a part of an initiative by Gov. Kathy Hochul to help the working class afford their everyday needs. Per the New York State Department of Labor, the wage will increase another 50 cents in January 2026.
West Side small businesses tend to agree that the minimum wage increase is necessary in order for people to keep up with the cost of living. Many were unfazed by the increase because they said they already had been paying employees well above the minimum wage to begin with.
Diane Lopes, relationship manager for the microloan program at the Westminster Economic Development Initiative, said her clients indicated in a survey that the increase would have no impact.
“They already pay more than the minimum wage, with salaries ranging from $16.50 to $17.60,." Lopes said. "These clients own retail stores, including women's clothing and bookstores.”
Dr. Fred Floss, economics professor
at Buffalo State University, said the increase in minimum wage would not result
in a decrease in success nor fewer workers for small businesses. Rather, small
businesses have to focus on restructuring funds elsewhere.
“The vast majority of small businesses that go out of business were going out of business before the minimum wage was really a factor," Floss said. "We’ve seen small businesses do things that have actually made some sense and made them more profitable."
An example can be found in restaurants that had menus of 10 to 15 pages in length, which Floss deemed as "wasteful." A better, more profitable option is to have a shorter menu with standard
Very rarely do wage increases such as the one enacted this January result in businesses actually having to lay off employees, sources said.
For many businesses, increasing financial success just comes down to drawing in more customers.
Jonathon Welch, co-founder of the Talking Leaves Bookstore, 951Elmwood Ave., said that bookstores are faced with a unique challenge that other businesses don’t have to encounter.
“The only leeway that we have in terms of margins is basically increasing sales because the prices are printed on the books that we buy," Welch said. "We don’t have the ability to just raise prices, which is what most people do when they want to change their margins. For us, it’s always a question of trying to cut costs in other ways or increase sales. We do that in all the traditional ways. We do sales by just trying to be a good business that people can trust on rely on.”
This community-based business model and willingness to adapt is what has kept Talking Leaves as a pillar in the community for over half a century. Welch also is an adamant supporter of wage increases and helping workers afford the cost of living,
While businesses elsewhere may blame the increase for their shortcomings, many businesses in the West Side seem to understand the importance of employee satisfaction, said Olivia Harbol, business advisor for the Small Business Development Center.
“I am all for my clients pushing for a higher wage," Harbol said. "That is how they become competitive and get really great employees to stick around and really love the business that they’re working for and want to stay for years.”