Apartments, hotel rooms next on Statler agenda

Property Manager Joe Konze, stands in the newly renovated Terrace Room in the
Statler Buffalo. Also renovated were the main
lobby and Golden Ballroom were recently renovated. The major event that led to the renovations
was a call from the mayor’s office, in 2022, stating that the mayor wanted to host the
State of the City address. The rooms
were painted and plastered giving an updated look but keeping the nostalgic
feel that the Statler Buffalo is known for. The next phase, which will begin next
year, is to update and renovate the hotel rooms and apartments. Historic hotel room floors will be on
Golden Ballroom
|Terrace Room
residential floors.” Konze is excited for the future of the Statler Buffalo. “The idea is that while we are doing the renovations to the hotel, we are still able to provide Buffalo with nostalgia, a nostalgic building that people maybe had their proms and weddings at or where they attended a wedding here. That is what we wanted to do, is get people in the door to host these special days.”
By Jim Tammaro