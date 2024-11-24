Winter parking regulations begin Dec. 1

|W. Delevan Ave. at Elmwood Ave.
Along streets that are part of bus routes like West Delevan Avenue, the typically scheduled winter parking regulations that usually go in to affect Nov. 15 have been moved to Dec. 1 due to a warm winter season. Originally postponed to Nov. 22, the date was moved further due to continually mild weather. The winter parking regulations put forth by in collaboration with the City of Buffalo Parking Enforcement and the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority state that “it is unlawful for any person to park any vehicle on any portion of any street on which passenger buses are legally operated.” The regulations are in place from 1:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. and are active until April 1. The City of Buffalo and NFTA have published a list of the streets affected. By Matt Szucs