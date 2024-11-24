Buffalo Philharmonic celebrates 90 years

Principal harpist Madeline Olson and principal cellist Roman Mekinulov play in the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, celebrating its 90th year of bringing music to the area. The BPO first started performing under the baton of Franco Autori at the Elmwood Music Hall, originally located at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street. The orchestra moved to Kleinhans Music Hall in1940. Kleinhans was granted National Historic Landmark status in 1989 and is considered one of the most acoustically perfect halls in the world. The current conductor and head music director is Joanne Falletta. It is under her leadership that the orchestra has received two 2025 Grammy award nominations for Best Orchestra Performance and Best Classical Compendium. By James Tammaro