Sunday, October 27, 2024
The bridge is in, now on to other updates at Wilson Park
The pedestrian bridge in Ralph Wilson Park has now been fully erected over the I-190 to connect the park with the lower West Side. The bridge, which was built in Italy, traveled across the Atlantic Ocean and up the Erie Canal to where it sits today in Ralph Wilson Park. Gilbane Building Co. was the primary construction company on the $110 million bridge project. Parks Department Deputy Commissioner Andy Rabb, left, along with head project manager for Gilbane, Sean Najewski, right, said that the next phase of getting the park ready for the public is to install softball and baseball diamonds, and a soccer field. Although the bridge is in place, the park will not be fully open until next year. Other plans for the park include planting gardens, and utility and drainage work. By James Tammaro
Posted by Bengal News Editor at 11:52 AM