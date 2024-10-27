Sunday, October 27, 2024

Help beat high food prices with homesteading

 The Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) Development Coordinator Ben Bachman says there are simple steps for homesteading and how important homesteading can be in an urban environment like the West Side. The idea of homesteading and cultivating your own food has become a popular hobby for many urban residents. With grocery prices increase at a high rate many people are finding ways to grow their own food, raise chickens or small animals in their backyards, and canning at home. Urban farms like MAP host events to help promote homesteading, like a recent one called Seed Extravaganza.        By Rylee Shott

Posted by at