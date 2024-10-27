Help beat high food prices with homesteading

The Massachusetts Avenue Project (MAP) Development
Coordinator Ben Bachman says there are simple steps for homesteading and how
important homesteading can be in an urban environment like the West Side. The
idea of homesteading and cultivating your own food has become a popular hobby
for many urban residents. With grocery prices increase at a high rate many
people are finding ways to grow their own food, raise chickens or small animals
in their backyards, and canning at home. Urban farms like MAP host events to
help promote homesteading, like a recent one called Seed Extravaganza. By
Rylee Shott