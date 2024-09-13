Friday, September 13, 2024
Waterway clean up continues through September
West Side resident and magnet fisherman Michael Ludwig cleans up trash from Hoyt Lake while taking part in Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s Scajaquada September Solo Sweep Challenge to promote cleanup efforts of the creek and the surrounding area. More than 20 groups of volunteers have signed up to clean the Scajaquada Creek, starting in the Town of Lancaster and ending in the Niagara River. The organization also plans to host a short film festival on Oct. 5 called Freshwater Flicks, which will be taking place at Nichols Flickinger Performing Arts Center, 1250 Amherst St. Waterkeeper is looking to bring more eyes to all the events taking place and all the continued work that needs to happen on the Scajaquada Watershed. By Caleb Babula
