Friday, September 13, 2024

Music teacher sees more older students post-COVID

 

When he isn’t teaching instruments such as the violin, cello, viola or piano, Adam Peterson is taking the time to learn the harp as a way to broaden his musical knowledge. Lessons with Adam, 394 Baynes St., has seen an increase in people coming to learn how to play the cello because Peterson said that there are few cello teachers in the area.  Since the time that he has started teaching online during COVID, Peterson also began to notice an influx of older adults wanting to learn instruments which he was happy about. He says instruments aren't just something you’re supposed to learn at a young age to then play competitively. It can also be a fun hobby to take up whenever you want. Adam plans to continue encouraging people of all ages to learn a new instrument and is excited to continue doing some learning of his own. By Antonio Calderon

Posted by at