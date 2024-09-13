Music teacher sees more older students post-COVID

When he isn’t teaching instruments
such as the violin, cello, viola or piano, Adam Peterson is taking the time to
learn the harp as a way to broaden his musical knowledge. Lessons with Adam, 394 Baynes St.,
has seen an increase in people coming to learn how to play the cello because
Peterson said that there are few cello teachers in the area. Since the time that he has started teaching online during
COVID, Peterson also began to notice an influx of older adults wanting to learn
instruments which he was happy about. He says instruments aren't just something
you’re supposed to learn at a young age to then play competitively. It can also
be a fun hobby to take up whenever you want. Adam plans to continue encouraging
people of all ages to learn a new instrument and is excited to continue doing
some learning of his own. By Antonio Calderon