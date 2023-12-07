InnBuffalo hosts first-ever Christmas Market

Manager Zena Bliss readies a Christmas tree at InnBuffalo off Elmwood, 619 Lafayette Ave., in preparation for the hotel's Christmas Market to be held from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Dec. 9. Visitors will be able to shop at 15 vendors while enjoying complimentary hot chocolate and mulled wine. Tarot card readings will add to the fun. This will be the first-ever Christmas Market at InnBuffalo, the 1898 Victorian mansion named for its first owner, Herbert H. Hewitt, a Buffalo industrialist. The home was purchased in 2011 by Ellen and Joseph Lettieri and opened as a hotel four years later. By Ariel Scarbrough