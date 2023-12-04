Whole Stories provides more than mental health services
Ashera De Rosa, owner of Whole Stories Therapy
at 257 Lafayette St.,wants to make therapy accessible for everyone. As a private pay
institution, the practice does not need to tangle with insurance companies.
Whole Stories Therapy works with organizations throughout the West Side to
serve the community. With services such as therapy, sex education, and Narcan
training, Whole Stories Therapy is more than just another practice in the area;
it is a service to the community. By Andrew Forsyth