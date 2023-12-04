Monday, December 4, 2023

Whole Stories provides more than mental health services

Ashera De Rosa, owner of Whole Stories Therapy at 257 Lafayette St., wants to make therapy accessible for everyone. As a private pay institution, the practice does not need to tangle with insurance companies. Whole Stories Therapy works with organizations throughout the West Side to serve the community. With services such as therapy, sex education, and Narcan training, Whole Stories Therapy is more than just another practice in the area; it is a service to the community. By Andrew Forsyth


