Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Mr. Sizzles adding a location in Clarence

Chris and Casey Casas, owners of Mister Sizzles, are taking their unique burgers and chicken sandwiches, such as the Sizzle and the W.S. Hot Stinger” that are staples on the West Side to Clarence. Chris and Casey have nearly 50 years of experience from bartending and working in other restaurants before opening their own on 346 Connecticut St. In the short period they have been open, Mister Sizzles has experienced tremendous growth and success, to the point where they were featured on an episode of “Best in Chow” on A&E this year. Mister Sizzle’s expansion to Clarence will feature an outdoor bar, outdoor patio, and a game room for children. The project has been delayed, but it is expected to open in 2024. Their location on Connecticut Street will remain open, serving people everyday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. By George McClendon

