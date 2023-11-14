Chris and Casey Casas, owners of Mister Sizzles, are taking their unique burgers and
chicken sandwiches, such
as the Sizzle and the W.S. Hot Stinger” that are staples on the West Side to Clarence. Chris and Casey
have nearly 50 years of experience from bartending and working in other
restaurants before opening their own on 346
Connecticut St. In the short period they have been open, Mister Sizzles has
experienced tremendous growth and success, to the point where they were
featured on an episode of “Best in Chow” on A&E this year. Mister Sizzle’s
expansion to Clarence will feature an outdoor bar, outdoor patio, and a game
room for children. The project has been delayed, but it is expected to open in
2024. Their location on Connecticut Street will remain open, serving people
everyday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. By George McClendon
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Mr. Sizzles adding a location in Clarence
Chris and Casey Casas, owners of Mister Sizzles, are taking their unique burgers and
chicken sandwiches, such
as the Sizzle and the W.S. Hot Stinger” that are staples on the West Side to Clarence. Chris and Casey
have nearly 50 years of experience from bartending and working in other
restaurants before opening their own on 346
Connecticut St. In the short period they have been open, Mister Sizzles has
experienced tremendous growth and success, to the point where they were
featured on an episode of “Best in Chow” on A&E this year. Mister Sizzle’s
expansion to Clarence will feature an outdoor bar, outdoor patio, and a game
room for children. The project has been delayed, but it is expected to open in
2024. Their location on Connecticut Street will remain open, serving people
everyday from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. By George McClendon