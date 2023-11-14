D'Youville promoted to Division II, adds amenities

D'Youville University is one of three universities on the West Side and it has now officially become a Division II school. D’Youville is the second university in the Buffalo area to make the Division III to Division II jump after Daemen University in 2015. Andy Rogacki, assistant athletic director for Athletic Communications, says many of the upgraded
amenities include a state-of-the-art weight room and other facilities that come with the promotion from Division III to Division II. By Joseph Cali