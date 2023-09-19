Illegal activity decreases after improvements

The Elmwood Village Association Executive Director James Cichock says improvements have been made to two neighborhood trouble spots greatly alleviating illegal activity. He thanks the Buffalo Police Department for its role in making the Elmwood Village a safer place to be. While crime in certain areas might be improving Areavibes, a website that calculates a livability score for neighborhoods, gives the Elmwood Village an overall livability score of 82 but a failing grade for crime. By Khalid Chapman