After-school programs up and running at WSCS

Jaymir Johnson, a volunteer for West Side Community Services After School Program helps a student find what toy during a recent afternoon. The program for grade kindergarten to six, runs school days from 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. at the center, 161 Vermont St. The teen program for 7th graders and students to age 19 will begin Oct. 10 and will operate from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays. The after-school program has a monthly fee, although Erie County may offer a credit to specific families. The teen program is free. Intentions are to host a program for some of the school breaks this year for the first time. “The hope is to do it this year for at least two breaks. We had an awesome staff member who ran our summer camp, and we’re hoping to bring her back for vacation and break camps, although it is not officially set in stone,” Mary Schaefer, the head of the program, said. By Andrew Forsyth