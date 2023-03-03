Vet plans next book on werewolves

West Side Veterinarian Dr. Timm Otterson visited
the Burchfield Penney Art Center on Feb. 16, to discuss his book “All Creatures
Weird and Dangerous.” Dr. Otterson is a veterinarian at Summer Street Cat
Clinic, 25 Summer St., and launched his book
in April 2022. Since the launch of his book, Dr. Otterson says
that he is happy with the support he has received. “I think that’s what I’m
most pleased about is that my colleagues really are enjoying the book,” Dr.
Otterson saids. “And that people who
read the book find it very much in the style of the way that I speak and the
way I tell stories, it’s like having a conversation with me.” The veterinarian is working on publishing a
short story in the future that focuses on “providing medical care for werewolves.” By Carly Lawson