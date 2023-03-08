Refugee Film Festival marks 5th year

The 5th season of the Western New York Refugee Film Festival is here. Journey’s End Refugee Services is presenting a set of six films throughout the year that tell the stories of refugees from around the world. The next film, "Someone Like Me," follows a young gay man from Uganda leaving everything behind to begin a new life in Canada and premieres remotely at 7 p.m., March 26. The movies are free, but registration is required. Director of Marketing and Communications Kathy Spillman said the film festival is meant to spread the voices of refugees to the public and helps draw attention to the various programs and services Journey’s End provide for those in need. By Andrew McClare