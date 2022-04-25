Local to work on world timestamp project

Buffalo photographer DJ Carr, who lives on the edge of the West Village, was selected to participate in an NFT project titled The World Today. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a digital currency that include a digital medium, such as a photo or video. They are referred to as non-fungible, as they cannot be replicated or replaced. Carr is one of 138 photographers spread across six continents who are coming together to release 13,000 photos. “We’re supposed to be visually timestamping the 21st century worldwide,” Carr said. The World Today says that this project promotes community effort which benefits both established and emerging artists. The project will be revealed on May 8. By Nia Peeples and Zachary Williams