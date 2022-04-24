Businesses anticipate return of Porchfest

Elmwood Village businesses expect this year's 2022 Porchfest to bring the same big crowd as previousyears. In 2021 over 110 bands played on 65 porches. Music lovers can hear any genre from classic country to hardcore heavy metal from 1 - 6 p.m on May 21. The locations in the village where you can listen in on bands play will be announced on May 14. The Porchfest originally began in Ithaca over 10 years ago, but the word quickly spread of the successful turn out, and soon the event became a day full of great music and good times as locals dance through the heart of the Elmwood Village.
By Natalie Gravino and Cait Malilay