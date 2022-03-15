Sidelined no more: Parade returns March 20

Co-owners at Sidelines Sports Bar and Grill, Adam and Hilary Collura are happy the wait is officially over. After two years of cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Delaware Avenue will return on March 20 at 2 p.m. After the parade comes to an end the fun will continue at Sidelines located at 189 Delaware Ave., one of the many businesses hosting Irish-inspired festivities. “The parade is amazing for business, especially because the pandemic is over,” Frank LiPuma, manager at Sidelines said. During 2020 and 2021 when events were canceled left and right and capacity limitations were enforced, Sidelines was only taking to-go orders during the beloved Irish holiday. LiPuma says the weekend of St. Patrick’s Day and the parade is “one of the busiest weekends of the year.” LiPuma and the rest of the Sidelines staff believe this year will be back to its usual “wall-to-wall” capacity before, during and after the parade. By Natalie Gravino and Cait Malilay