PUSH plans 49 affordable homes on West Side

PUSH Buffalo is working alongside BestSelf Behavioral Health and Cornerstone Property Management to develop the West Side Homes, 49 units of affordable homes spread across the West Side. Dawn Wells-Clyburn, the deputy director of PUSH, says the $19 million project will provide sustainable homes for low-to moderate-income families and construction is expected to begin this summer. Wells-Clyburn said this project will address PUSH Buffalo’s goal of sustainability and weatherization in the West Side. All homes will be electric and provide no to little carbon impact. “We are super excited it has been a long time coming,” Wells-Clyburn said. By: Valerie Ryan and Peyton Fletcher.