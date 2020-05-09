Yoga sessions are now available online

Shakti Yoga, 133 Grant St., has made the move to online sessions like many other businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Owner Michelle Gigante made the transition to online sessions and many of her students have also joined her.
“Many have taken advantage of virtual classes, so many,” Gigante said. “The up side is reconnecting with Shakti students that live abroad or outside of Buffalo. Many West Coast students are now able to join in my offerings.”
Although online sessions aren’t the preferred option, Gigante and her students knew it was the only one they had.
“Shakti students typically would not go for virtual offering due to the energetic connection that occurs in the room, but they know this is all we have, so they take it openly
Gigante
said. “It is always about embracing the now
even if we don’t prefer it.”
With not much difference to her classes, the only major issue is not being in the same room.
“The only significant difference is that everyone is not physically together in the same space. I miss the sound of us and the feel of us,” Gigante said. “To be able to roam the room making contact with beings or hearing the collective room is a great joy. But everything is temporary.”
Shakti sessions are available at 12:45 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. For more information is available Shakti’s website: http://www.shaktibuffalo.com. By Patrick Miklinski