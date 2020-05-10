Garden service blooms during pandemic

Urban Roots, 428 Rhode Island St., a cooperative garden market, has found multiple ways to service its community during the pandemic.
“When the pandemic first struck, we closed the store for two weeks in order to figure out how we can keep servicing people. Since we have found two new purchase options” Aaron Boutoundou, an Urban Roots team member, said.
One of the new additions to the market is a curbside pickup. Phone orders can be put in Wednesday through Saturday during the times of 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Customers are able to pick up their orders from Thursday to Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Customers will not be allowed in the store, purchases will be placed next to their vehicle so that social distancing is still practiced.