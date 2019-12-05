Non-tech toys are tops at Treehouse store

Gaetana Schueckler who is co-owner with of The Treehouse Toy Store with her husband David feels that technology can not replicate the types of toys that are personally hand-picked by for their store located at 793 Elmwood Ave. Schueckler feels that hands on play with toys such as Glitter Snow Globes and Peppermint Snow Tube should be valued instead of playing on a tablet or a phone. Playing with hands on toys can develop social skills and teach children how to share with one another. By Christian Gaffney and John Propis