Elmwood shops dressed for the holidays

|Half & Half Boutique, 1088 Elmwood Ave.
Shops all along Elmwood Avenue decorate their storefronts to attract customers during this holiday season. “The decorations went up a couple of weeks ago,” said Sandra Brown, a sales associate at Renew Bath and Body, 927 Elmwood Ave. “We were eager to get the decorations up and embrace the season.” The Elmwood Village Association is hosting “Holidays in the Village”, on Dec. 13 and 14. A series of events will take place, one of them being the annual tree lighting at 7 p.m., Dec. 14 at Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church, 875 Elmwood Ave. By Gabrielle Kime and Conner Wilson