Kleinhans Music Hall Turns 80 in Fall 2020

World-renowned Kleinhans Music Hall is getting ready to celebrate 80 years of hosting concerts and other events in Buffalo next fall.
The venue, which was built thanks to the patronage of Edward and Mary Seaton Kleinhans, was officially opened on Oct. 12, 1940 with a performance by the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra (BPO).
Ever since the official opening of the hall, the venue has served as the BPO’s home on 3 Symphony Circle.
"The fact that we have an actual home base for the BPO and that fact we have a concert hall available to us for the entire season is huge,” says Rachael Nakoski, assistant manager of patron services for the BPO. “Most orchestras don’t have a home base; they work out of a lot of different venues. That fact we get to utilize the space pretty much as we want, we’re very, very grateful for that.”
There is no bad seat in the house to listen a performance, according to Nakoski, and musicians both locally and internationally speak highly in concurrence of its acoustics as well.
Prominent national figures such as Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., gave speeches in the hall.
Concerts and events for local performing arts organizations, college and high school graduation ceremonies and even weddings are held at the hall throughout the year.
In 1989, Kleinhans was dedicated as a National Historical Landmark, which is the highest honor any building in the United States can receive. By Francis Boeck and Emmanuel Rodriguez
