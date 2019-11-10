Allen St. repairs a headache to businesses

Siobhan Taylor, store owner of Ms. Eye Candy Boutique, stands at her storefront at 85 Allen St. with construction underway behind her. Taylor says that businesses such as hers on Allen Street have lost not only foot traffic, but have minimal space to park because of the construction to widen the street. “It’s just been a deterrent so we're not getting the drive through traffic,” Taylor said. The construction has been going on since early March and it is expected to finish up in summer of next year. By Gabrielle Kime and Conner Wilson