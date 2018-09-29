Double Up Food Bucks proving to be popular

At the Elmwood Village Farmers Market, lower income shoppers buy twice the amount of locally-grown produce using the Double Up Food Bucks program. The program matches SNAP benefits, formerly called food stamps, dollar to dollar exclusively for fruits and vegetables. Lisa Tucker French, co-founder and executive director of Field and Fork Network, the organization that expanded the program to Western New York, says it is a way to direct more federal money into the local food economy. Christina Fitzpatrick, a worker at Dan Tower Farm in Youngstown, says the farm’s vendor booth receives enough of the Double Up money to fill a bucket by the end of its shift every time at the Elmwood market. By Francesca Bond and Alex Silvia