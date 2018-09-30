Dining Out for Life scheduled for Oct. 9

Remedy House, 429 Rhode Island St., where barista Ariel Brucato and co-owner Andrew Trautman recently prepped orders, is one of several West Side cafes and restaurants that will be taking part in the 16th annual Dining Out For Life event on Oct. 9. Sponsored by KeyBank, Dining Out for Life is one of the Evergreen Health’s key fundraising events. Participating establishments will donate up to 50 percent of proceeds the day of the event. More than $1 million has been raised through Dining Out for Life for HIV/AIDS research and services since 1983. By Michael Gibas and Olimpcia Desamour