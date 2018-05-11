Bidwell Market readies for its 20th year

|Five Points Bakery items ready for Bidwell Market
Elmwood Avenue will get a little more colorful as local vendors prepare their fresh fruits, vegetables and bakery items for the reopening of the Elmwood Village Farmers Market’s 20th season.
The market opens at 8 a.m., May 12 at the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway.
The market will take place every Saturday from 8.a.m. to 1.p.m. until Nov. 24., rain or shine.
Among the approximate 40 vendors expected to be a part of the market, Five Points Bakery will be making its return after a three-year hiatus. After stepping away to renovate their new location at 44 Brayton St., owner Kevin Gardener and his family are excited to rejoin the market.
“We missed being at the market,” Gardener said. “It’s fun, it’s like a party every weekend.”
The market allows for attendees to choose from a variety of locally sourced produce and baked goods. In addition, it provides a chance to introduce people to a wide range of local sellers, which boosts the local economy.
“For us, local just makes sense,” Gardener said. “I have a connection right to where the products are coming from. These are people in my community, spending the money that I’m spending back into the same community. It makes the local economy work. It makes sense.”
The market will also feature yoga classes, art and live music. By Terra Harter and Ben Hauver