Best time to rent is around the corner

The best time of the year for renters to move into the City of Buffalo is right around the corner.
With most colleges ending during the month of May most apartments become available around June 1.
This is the perfect time of year to move into the city of Buffalo and its surrounding areas, according to Jill Greco the co-owner of Greco Rentals LLC.
“What people don’t know is that the beginning of the summer, in the months of June and July, are the best months to move in. Lots of students are heading home for the summer which causes us to have a lot of our clients’ apartments available during the early summer months,” Greco says.
Because there are several colleges that border on the West Side such as SUNY Buffalo State and D’Youville, Canisus and Medaille colleges, there are several apartments becoming available after the semester is over.
Greco Rentals is a management company that helps property owners with the showing, screening and leasing of their apartments to suitable tenants. Greco clients’ properties are located across the West Side from Potomac Avenue across from Chapin Parkway to Richmond Avenue and Summer Street. By Zachary Huk and Terrance Young