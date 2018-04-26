Flash women’s soccer to play at Dobson

The Western New York Flash of the United Women’s Soccer League, has announced this summer’s games will be played at D’Youville College’s Dobson Field.
The 23-member team hopes to add eight to 10 players for the season, which gets underway at the field, Fourth Street near Porter Avenue, on June 2 against the Long Island Rough Riders.
The Flash have been around since 2008, playing in five different amateur leagues, with the latest being the United Women’s Soccer league last summer. It acts as a top-amateur league for college-age women soccer players in the area.
Matthew Waddington, who has been a soccer coach, trainer and player in the area, was hired as the Flash’s head coach back in February.
“I couldn’t be more excited to play in the city’s west side,” Waddington said. “Soccer as a whole in Buffalo has been growing so much over the last 10 years, as well as the rebirth of the city. They’re almost on the same growth trajectory and it’s exciting.”
Even so, Waddington said there have been limitations with the game on the West Side.
“I’ve trained numerous kids from the West Side area, but there are no teams or clubs there. It’s high cost to play. If they can get a club team in that area, then I think there’s room to grow even more,” he said. By Chris Baggs and Neseemah Coleman