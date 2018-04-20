Big changes in the works for Allen Street

As part of a two-phase streetscape project, Allen Street will soon undergo major developments in the coming months. Jonathan White of Allentown Association calls it a "radical realization" of what Allentown can be. The first phase will stretch from Washington Street to Ellicott Street and the second phase will begin in 2019 on Main Street and extend to Wadsworth Street. Changes being made include the removal of sidewalk curbs, creating a pedestrian walking space level with the road. New bike lanes will be added. Over 100 moveable bollards will be installed to accommodate high-traffic events such as the First Fridays, the Allentown Art Festival and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Mark McGovern, director of construction and infrastructure for the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus said:.“This is different from past renovations because it is a federally funded streetscape project. They plan on doing a couple blocks this construction season.” By Terra Harter and Ben Hauver