Salvation Army’s red kettles in full swing

The Salvation Army of Buffalo began its Red Kettle season is in full swing.
The Salvation Army has 75 red kettle locations around the city including the Tops Friendly Markets at 425 Niagara St and 345 Amherst St.
Manager of Tops Friendly Markets at 425 Niagara Street, John Spiess, is excited to hold the red kettle at his store again this year.
“We are very community minded at our location,” said Spiess. “The community is very supportive of it and they participate very much because they like seeing the red kettle bell ringers around during the holiday season.”
Demi Walsh, the volunteer and Red Kettle coordinator for the Salvation Army of Buffalo, helps pair volunteers with suitable shifts and locations
“The funds raised from a two-hour bell ringing shift can feed a family of four for a week. Every penny counts,” said Walsh.
The funds raised during the campaign go to 15 of the Salvation Army’s year-round community programs as well as holiday gifts for people in the community in need of housing, food and clothing assistance.
The Salvation Army is still looking for volunteers who can work a minimum 2-hour shift which can be done individually, as a group or even with a family.People who are interested in volunteering should contact Demi Walsh at (716) 888-6220 or Demaree.Walsh@use.salvationarmy.org, for more information. By Tatiyana Bellamy