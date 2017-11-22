Farmers Markets won’t slow down in winter

Wintertime is approaching us here on the West Side, and that means the start of the winter market season. Horsefeathers, 346 Connecticut St., started its winter market on Nov. 4 as it introduced new vendors to the family, including BlackPorch Produce, Overwinter Coffee, and Rooted Locally, said Jason Frizlen, head of property management and leasing at Frizlen Group Architects, building owners. The winter market opens every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will run through the spring. The Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market, corner of Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway, will tough it out in the cold until it moves indoors on Nov. 25 at St. John’s Grace Episcopal Church at 51 Colonial Circle. Colin Erdle, board member for the Elmwood-Bidwell Farmers Market, said eight of the market’s 20 vendors are new, such as a woman making scarves, a woodworker, and a Somalian sauce maker. The winter market will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Jan. 13. By Jacob Fyock and Chris Prenatt