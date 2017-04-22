Cherry Blossom Fest set for April 29-May 6

The Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival will return once again at the Olmsted Park Conservancy’s Japanese Garden, located in Delaware Park. The festival will run from April 29 to May 6.
The annual event, hosted in front of the Buffalo History Museum, has aimed to support the upkeep of the Cherry Tree Grove planted in the Japanese Garden while allowing Buffalo to celebrate springtime.
This year’s festival includes a preview of Madame Butterfly, presented by Buffalo Opera Unlimited, an Asian food fusion party, a traditional Japanese tea ceremony, and a special appearance from the Kanazawa Jazz Ensemble, among other events.
Festival Co-Chairman Paula Hinz feels that the partnership between the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and the City of Buffalo has been valuable for both parties regarding the festival.
“The effort to maintain and preserve parkland across the Olmsted system has increased the quality of life throughout Buffalo. This makes Buffalo a desirable place to live, work, and visit, which is excellent for our city. The city and Conservancy share a unique partnership, and we are proud and pleased that the success of the Cherry Blossom Festival is a factor, which benefits that relationship,” Hinz said.
While maintaining Olmsted Parks has had a positive impact on the West Side and the rest of Buffalo, Hinz says there is always a need for more help, volunteers, equipment and funding.
"Our proceeds from the festival go to support the maintenance, care, and seasonal workers in the Japanese Garden. It’s a critical to this beautiful special place that's free for all to enjoy,” Hinz said. By Jessica Freda and Meaghan Michel