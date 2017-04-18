Books for Kids drive continues to April 30

Books for Kids is hosting its annual drive and collecting new children’s books for distribution on the West Side and throughout Western New York.
Throughout 22 years of service, this organization has distributed 2.5 million books to disadvantaged children, schools, and community service organizations that partner with lending libraries including West Side Community Services.
“Some kids can’t afford to buy books. They probably don’t even get the opportunity to go to the library so when we get the books here at the center, they have an opportunity to take one home,” said Danette Porto, director of operations at West Side Community Services.
Locals looking to get involved can donate books through April 30 at the Niagara Branch Library on 280 Porter Ave.
New children’s book also can be delivered to Books for Kids at the following locations:
• The Buffalo News, Washington and Scott streets
• Wegmans, all Erie and Niagara county locations
• Buffalo and Erie County Public Libraries, all locations
• Raymour & Flanigan, all Erie County locations
• Mattress Firm, all Erie County locations
• Dipson Movie Theaters, Erie and Niagara county locations
• Tom’s Restaurant, 3221 Sheridan Drive, Amherst
Last year, the program collected over 50,000 brand new children’s books. By Dan Carapetyan and Georgina Hallowell