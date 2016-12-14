West Side gets ready for winter weather

William Devereaux, the manager of Dibble True Value Hardware, 262 West Ferry St., said that sales of winter items are “pretty close between snow salt, shovels, and snow blowers.”
“They buy them at the same time,” he said.
He added that most customers are expecting average snowfall for the season. The Old Farmer’s Almanac, however, projects that snowfall will be above normal in Western New York this season and Buffalo’s weather will turn “bitterly cold” in January.
The emergency preparation website ready.gov says that besides stocking up on basic snow removal supplies, people should have blankets and fuel at home in the event of becoming stranded with regular heating cut off in the middle of a blizzard.
The website also states that vehicles need to have an emergency kit in case of a snowstorm. Kits should consist of necessities such as water and snack food, as well as items such as flashlights, booster cables and emergency flares. By Melissa Burrowes