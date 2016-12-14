Electronic waste recycling event Jan. 7

West Side residents are invited to participate in Buffalo’s annual After the Holidays Recycling Event on Jan. 7 at the Engineering Garage on 1120 Seneca St.
Susan Attridge, director of recycling for Buffalo, urges residents to recycle their electronic-waste appropriately in order to protect the environment.
“By properly disposing of e-waste, Buffalo residents are helping to further reduce the harmful effects that e-waste can have on the environment,” Attridge said.
Buffalo residents can bring in their old electronics such as computers, printers, TV’s, scanners, audiovisual equipment, holiday lights, clothing and textiles.
Christmas trees will also be collected at this event. These trees will be run through a tree shredder and turned into mulch, which will be made available for residents to take home.
For the first time ever, Buffalo will be collecting Styrofoam as well. The foam must be white, bulk foam that is clean. The foam must be free of tape, dirt or screws. No food containers or packing peanuts will be accepted.
Electronic recycling services are available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday year-round at the Engineering Garage. Senior citizens or disabled residents who have limited transportation can also contact the Division of Citizen Services (311 or 716-851-4890) to make special arrangements for e-waste recycling collection. By Brittany Schmidle and Clifton Robinson