No plans to maintain West Side murals

There was great fanfare when the mural located on Auburn Avenue and Grant Street was unveiled but now three years later, the piece is in disrepair. There are several panels missing and no plan in place to restore the mural. Commissioned by the Olmsted Park System in 2013 to combat concerns about graffiti, former SUNY Buffalo State Fine Arts Department Chair Phillip Ogle was consulted to put the project together. Artist Augustina Droze along with students from International School 45, Lafayette High School and Buffalo State collaborated to create the mural. “It takes a community effort to keep these works of art together,” Ogle said. “The artists can only do so much.” By Tony Callens and Ben Joe