Boxes of Love project seeks gift wrappers

Every child deserves to feel the magical moment of opening a present early Christmas morning. With the help of Buffalo Dream Center, many children can experience that pure happiness.
The Buffalo Dream Center’s Boxes of Love project helps out families in need with a wrapped Christmas gift for each child and a bag of nonperishable food. Distribution this year will be on Dec. 10, said Eric Johns, Dream Center pastor.
Buffalo Dream Center, an outreach Christian ministry in the inner city, is signing up volunteers to wrap gifts at its 318 Breckenridge St. headquarters. More than 1,000 volunteers have signed up in recent years.
“The week after Thanksgiving, volunteers start to come in and help wrap the gifts for the community,” Johns said.
Pastor Johns spends the week of Thanksgiving living with the homeless using the opportunity to spread the word among the streets.
Its Boxes of Love project began in 1999 assisting a few families with Christmas toys and bag of groceries but over the years has assisted 3,000 families and 5,000 children. By Tiera Daughtry and Vincent Nguyen