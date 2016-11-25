Allentown holiday home tour set Dec. 11

Many know the excitement of Allentown, but not the history.
On Dec. 11, visitors will step inside the private homes of Allentown’s National Historic District for the Secrets of Allentown Holiday Tour of Homes. The self-guided tour will bring visitors into homes from the 1800s that are fully decorated for Christmas.
Allentown Association President Jonathan White said this is the first time in several years the tour is being held.
“We thought that it would be a perfect way to integrate the Allentown community and the Western New York community for that shared common bond that people have around their love of family and their love of things for the holiday,” White said.
White said guests will receive a special booklet with the locations of each home. Without the booklet, guests will not know which houses are part of the tour.
“The tour booklet will include the wonderful artwork, which is a line drawing of each property, that we’ve specially commissioned for the booklet and then a description of each house,” White said. “You learn a little bit about the house and the home owner before you get there.”
The tour’s starting point is the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural National Historic Site, 641 Delaware Ave., where a Victorian holiday event will be taking place. Guests can tour the first floor, including the library where Roosevelt was sworn into office.
The tour will run from noon to 4 p.m., with start times at noon and 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 for the general public and can be purchased at allentown.org. By Patrick Koster and Dave DeLuca