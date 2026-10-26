Forest Lawn Cemetery: Home to History
By: Matthew Scott
Krista Douvlos, director of community engagement at Forest Lawn Cemetery, talks about events, tours, and how peaceful it is around the cemetery grounds on Oct. 5.
Douvlos and the team at Forest Lawn are working on more events coming next year. They plan on making it an even bigger hotspot for tourists to come and see.
The cemetery is also home to historic figures such as Millard Fillmore. The fenced-in obelisk marks the resting site of the 13th president of the United States.
“Once you get into the old part of the cemetery, it feels like a park and is so peaceful,” Douvlos said.
People can embrace the history and surrounding nature, forgetting you’re in a city.
Douvlos has a background in community engagement but also has an undergrad in history as well. The job married community engagement and her love for history, saying it felt “perfect.”