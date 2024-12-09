Christmas performances add to season's festivities

|Theatre of Youth staging Junie B in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells this month
Many West Side Theatres and performing arts centers are choosing to end the year with a Christmas play, and the Theatre of Youth (TOY) is no exception.
This year, the Theatre of Youth is presenting Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells. Written by Allison Gregory, the play is an adaptation of a book in Barbara Park's popular children's book series Junie B.
The play's director, Annette Daniels Taylor, said of both of her daughters had grown up reading the Junie B. book series and had also seen this very play at the Theatre of Youth years ago.
The play follows Junie B. Jones, a first grader who for her class's Secret Santa gift exchange pulls the name of her rival, the tattletale May. Junie decides to set a prank for her, but will the Christmas spirit interfere?
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, who plays Junie B. Jones, is a first-time actor with the Theatre of Youth.
"This is my first show with TOY and it's going great having a lot of fun getting to play and be silly and make Theatre," Ricci said.
The play will run at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. .Dec. 14 and 15.
Lizzie Arnold is the understudy for Lucille/Elf Ellen.
"One of my favorite scenes to watch and be a part of is the parents' night play. The Columbus night play. Even the scene before it, just the whole like lead into it. All of the chaos, the boats. It's hilarious and it's so much fun to be a part of," Arnold said.
Kayla McSorley, the executive assistant for the Theatre of Youth, said staging a Christmas play is a tradition at TOY.
"We always try to find a holiday-themed show to the best of our abilities for the December slot so that local families and students can potentially be experiencing their first-ever trip to the Theatre while celebrating the holiday season with their family," she said.
Founded in 1972, the Theatre of Youth is the only professional theater in the area that presents child and family-friendly plays.
Kavinoky Theatre also has a holiday play underway: Charmagne Chi's Blue Xmas, a PG-13 Christmas Spectacular. Chi is a local performer and comedian, and this performance will be the first full-scale run of the play written by Chi. The play will run at 7:30 p.m., Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 21.