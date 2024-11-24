Youth need to know about dollars and sense

President of SC Parker LLC Jeffrey E. Hahn has concerns on the basic fundamentals of financial literacy not being taught frequently to kids and teenagers from elementary to high schools. Hahn’s professional background consists of working with clients to teach them how to build their knowledge of investments, stocks, and wealth planning. Hahn says the basics of financial literacy such as buying, selling, and investing in your assets are important to learn at the earliest age possible. Assistant Principal of Lafayette High School Walter Diaz says that there has been a set of four classes since 2023 that all focus on the basics of financial literacy. These classes are taught to 12th-grade students and consist of subjects such as credit card usage and adjusting to the new age of investing including cryptocurrency. By Emmanuel L. Rogers Jr.