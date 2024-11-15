Charlie Garling, director of Learning and Creativity at Buffalo AKG
art museum, says the $195 million in renovations have taken the M&T First Fridays
experience to a whole new level. The renovations, which took three years and wrapped up in 2023, included the addition of a town square where cultures
and creativity unite. First Fridays run from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. when attendees can explore the entire museum, take in an array of performances, visit a drop-in art activity or just socialize. Admission to the event is pay-as-you-wish. The
AKG, 1285 Elmwood Ave., First Fridays have been a staple of the West Side
experience since 2011. By Alex Miley
Friday, November 15, 2024
Get culture all day at M&T First Fridays at the AKG
