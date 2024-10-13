That bus you're on just might be running on electric

Public Information Officer Kelly Khatib says the NFTA Metro service is bringing out more models of battery electric buses into the fleet. So, passengers of the West Side bus routes 3 Grant, 8 Main, 7 Baynes Richmond, 22 Porter-Best, and 12 Utica, can expect to see more of these buses. The first release of the battery electric buses on Earth Day, April 22, 2022, has provided more opportunities for less usage of fossil fuels. The Western New York Environmental Alliance chair, John Whitney, supports the transition. This nonprofit organization collaborates with Western New York companies on environmental goals, interests, and issues such as climate change, the use of clean energy, and reducing greenhouse gases. By Emmanuel Rogers