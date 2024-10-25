Fun, safe Halloween events planned for West Side

By Shanice Forbes
The West Side is showing its Halloween spirit by hosting kid-friendly community events. These events not only bring the community together, but also allow children to celebrate the holiday as they please and in a safe area.
The Elmwood Village Association will host a Safe Trick or Treat event from 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 27 at participating businesses, Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church, 875 Elmwood Ave. and the Crane Branch Library, 633 Elmwood Ave. Reservations are requested.
PUSH Buffalo, 429 Plymouth Ave., is
hosting its annual Trunk
or Treat event on Oct. 29. The organization will be
serving hot drinks and snacks, and kids will get to enjoy trick or treating and
a costume party here as well. This event will run from 5:30
-7:30 p.m.
Trunk or treat events by a school or an organization offer a safer alternative to trick-or-treating door-to-door. Those hosting it will most likely be dressed in costumes while giving out treats out of the trunk of their cars. Parents feel safer knowing that their children will be given treats out in the open and would know who to hold accountable if things go bad.
Halloween has been listed as one of the deadliest days of the year for kids due to food safety, potential accidents on the road, or dealing with malicious people. Each year there are roughly 3,000 Halloween related injuries that take place according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Some tips to take precaution on this
holiday are to choose costumes wisely, limiting the time spent on the streets,
and inspecting every piece of candy given. It’s also best for children to be accompanied
by someone of age while being out.
Costume safety is crucial, so ensuring that it’s fire resistant and doesn’t consist of dark colors to where they’re unrecognizable to others is important. Certain makeup used can also cause irritation so it’s best to read all caution labels on all products.
Those who aren’t taking children out also need to be mindful while being on the road. That means watching out for children crossing streets and being careful when pulling in and out driveways. The National Safety Council discourages new or inexperienced drivers to stay away from the roads this night.
Officer Shree Siwakoti, community police officer at the Buffalo Police Department, said that the police department doesn’t have many restrictions, but it does suggest that residents light up their homes especially with solar lights and register all cameras with Buffalo Safe Cams.
The Erie County Department of Health has more tips to help keep both children and adults safe during this scary time. Some suggestions include what can be down both in and outside your homes.