West Side warming centers prepare for winter

|Asarese-Matters Community Center, 50 Reese St.
The City of Buffalo recently revealed its 2023-2024 Winter Snow Plan, which includes nine warming shelters, two of which are located on the West Side. Both locations, Asarese-Matters Community Center at 50 Reese St. and West Side Community Services at 161 Vermont St., are waiting to receive provisions including water, Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), and a new generator. According to the Snow Plan, critical facilities, including the warming sites, take priority on the plow schedule. They will open as instructed by the city, dependent on the weather. Asarese-Matters employee Jamel Dar says this location is scarcely utilized by community residents as a place of refuge from the frigid temperatures. Last winter, no one showed up. “We didn’t get a single person,” he said. “And during the bad storms that we had, people were unable to get around.” By Angela Caico
West
Side Community Services, 161 Vermont St.