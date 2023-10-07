Saturday, October 7, 2023
Kavinoky to stir passion among young theater-goers
Kavinoky Theatre’s new Executive Artistic Director Katie Mallinson arranges a display promoting a recent production. Since taking on the role in August, Mallinson’s number one priority has been attempting to fill the venue’s 250 seats, which she says has been especially difficult post-pandemic. With the decline of newspapers also came the disappearance of traditional printed advertisements, write-ups and reviews. And as the theatre enters its 44th season, Mallinson hopes to introduce the passion for live performances into the culture of younger generations through digital communication and word of mouth. “It takes time. There’s no one-size-fits-all,” Mallinson says. “it’s going to be a lot of baby steps and relationship-building with different audiences to get them here.” By Angela Caico
